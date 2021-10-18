Vestas Reorganizes Asia Operations; Sees Rapid Offshore Expansion
(PLX AI) – Vestas will consolidate regions China (CHI) and Asia Pacific (ASP) into one business region covering the Greater Asia region named Asia Pacific (APAC), the company said.The new united region will be led by Purvin Patel, current President …
- (PLX AI) – Vestas will consolidate regions China (CHI) and Asia Pacific (ASP) into one business region covering the Greater Asia region named Asia Pacific (APAC), the company said.
- The new united region will be led by Purvin Patel, current President of Vestas ASP, and be effective per 1. January 2022
- Vestas CEO cites offshore wind’s rapid expansion from Europe to the rest of the world
