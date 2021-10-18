checkAd

Rogue Station Companies, Inc. Announces LOI with Everdime Technologies, Inc.

18.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

BATON ROUGE, LA, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Rogue Station Companies, Inc. (OTCMkts: RGST) announced today it has executed a business combination LOI with Everdime Technology, Inc., a multi-disciplinary cryptocurrency technology innovator, with a current emphasis on use of tokens and NFTs to monetize social networks for operators and participants.  Its principals have developed technologies and a suite of applications that provide infrastructure for the generation of Fan Tokens and NFTs using the ERC20 blockchain, providing a safe, secure, and effective method for users to create, buy, and trade NFTs and cryptocurrencies.

John Conroy, CEO of RGST, expressed his excitement about future growth opportunities. “Everdime checks all the boxes for an ideal combination candidate for RGST. The company is positioned in an exploding industry and has a well-defined Business Plan and experienced management team.”

Sandor Miklos, CEO of Everdime Technologies, Inc stated, “Everdime is on the cutting edge of one of the fastest growing segments within the crypto space and RGST offers the public vehicle necessary to accomplish the expansion opportunities of the company. Our mission is to be a catalyst for faster crypto adoption by removing the barriers to the crypto revolution and empowering our users with an easy-to-use platform which diversifies and grows their portfolio while minimizing risk and maximizing reward on their investments.” Everdime is domiciled in Sheridan, Wyoming and operates out of Ontario, Canada.

Market analysts note that Blockchain adoption is still in its infancy, just as the internet was in its early years. The cryptocurrency industry has grown in the past five years, recently surpassing the $2 trillion market value. With just 130 million Bitcoin users globally, this compares to the internet's adoption rate in 1997, when many believed it would be a fad. Cryptocurrency-enabled currencies, including user-sponsored Fan Tokens and NFTs, are reshaping the future of finance and changing the way value is recognized, stored, transferred, and spent. 

ABOUT THE COMPANIES

Rogue Station Companies, Inc. is a Delaware corporation that conducts business from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. It is currently a “shell” company, seeking an acquisition target that has an expandable business model and secured funding.  Information about the Company can be obtained at otcmarkets.com. Everdime Technologies, Inc. is a Wyoming corporation that conducts business from Ontario, Canada. Information about the company can be obtained at everdime.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

 This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports posted on ARS with OTC Markets Group, Inc. at www.otcmarkets.com. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contact: John Conroy, CEO 
Corporate Services Rogue Station Companies, Inc.
225-273-1100





