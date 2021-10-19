SolarWinds Gives Data Pros the Tools for DataOps Success With Database Mapper and Task Factory

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, today introduced SolarWinds Database Mapper and SolarWinds Task Factory as part of its comprehensive database ​​management portfolio , strengthening the company’s offering for data and technology professionals adopting and implementing DataOps strategies. With these solutions, data pros can accelerate data delivery across the organization and manage cloud migrations more efficiently.

SolarWinds Database Mapper provides a visual display of data lineage for impact analysis, so you can immediately understand data dependencies across the entire data stack. (Graphic: Business Wire)

DataOps is a strategy for managing the increased complexity of modern data estates, but training, education, and tooling are cited as the primary barriers to successful DataOps implementation, according to The SolarWinds Query Report 2021: Database Priorities and Pitfalls. Database Mapper and Task Factory are designed to help data pros master their data environments, streamline data warehouse management, and develop and run data-centric apps in the cloud, enabling organizations to reap the benefits of DataOps.

“To remain competitive, increase market share, and drive growth, enterprises must ensure they’re extracting sufficient value from data. This includes receiving insights faster, improving data integrity and resilience, implementing automation, and reducing human error—all while juggling data privacy regulations,” said Rohini Kasturi, chief product officer, SolarWinds. “However, without the right tools and processes, managing large, diverse database environments can be laborious and time-consuming. With Database Mapper and Task Factory, SolarWinds delivers powerful, easy-to-use solutions for implementing successful DataOps strategies so organizations can maximize the value of their data and cloud migrations faster and more efficiently.”

SolarWinds Database Mapper

SolarWinds Database Mapper simplifies DataOps implementation by providing a one-stop shop for data teams to easily maintain current documentation and visually track data dependencies and comparisons across the environment, streamlining business-critical data projects. The latest release of Database Mapper includes support for Oracle, MySQL, and PostgreSQL databases, increasing the tool’s platform coverage.