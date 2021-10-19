checkAd

Intuit Introduces Money by QuickBooks, Mobile Banking Designed for Small Businesses

Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU) today announced Money by QuickBooks, the latest addition to a comprehensive and ever-expanding suite of QuickBooks offerings that power small businesses with the ability to get paid and manage their cash flow. The Money by QuickBooks mobile app available for free on iOS and Android is designed to give entrepreneurs, freelancers and sole proprietors just starting their business journey complete control over their money with the ability to accept payments and manage expenses with features including debit card and bill payment capabilities. It brings QuickBooks’ expertise in financial services to a rapidly growing audience of new small business owners who may not yet need our platform’s full range of accounting capabilities but are still seeking powerful tools to manage their money end-to-end.

Money by QuickBooks Mobile App and Debit Card (Photo: Business Wire)

“The pandemic has driven the number of small business starts to historic highs, and we have a unique opportunity to expand the reach of our financial services expertise to even more new entrepreneurs,” said Rob Daniel, Director of Product Management for Intuit QuickBooks Money Offerings. “These small businesses tell us they want fintech to help them feel in control of their money and cash flow, whether that’s getting paid quickly or having greater visibility into their finances. Money by QuickBooks does just that and puts these tools right in the hands of small businesses allowing them to lay the foundation for growth and success.”

Once the app is downloaded, it takes just minutes to apply for a Money by QuickBooks account* which has no monthly fees or minimum balance requirements* and empowers business owners with the ability to:

● Request and accept payments in a variety of ways, including debit, credit and ACH transfer, without the need for their customers to have the app.*

● Access business cash wherever, whenever with same-day deposit at no extra fee* for payments accepted through the app, or by using the free QuickBooks Visa business debit card, which enables access to over 19,000 Allpoint ATMs nationwide.*

● Know their money is covered with funds FDIC insured up to $250,000.*

● Easily track business income and expenses in one place to have a full view of how their business is doing and to make smart financial decisions.

Wertpapier


