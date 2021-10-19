Handelsbanken Starts Process to Divest Denmark, Finland Operations
- Together, Denmark and Finland account for 10 per cent of the income, 13 per cent of the costs, and 8 per cent of the operating profit within the Group
- The capital allocated to the operations in Denmark and Finland amounts to a total of approximately SEK 15 billion
- The common equity tier 1 capital related to these operations amounts to approximately SEK 12 billion
