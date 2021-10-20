checkAd

High Tide Becomes North America’s First Cannabis Discount Club Retailer with over 245,000 Members

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2021, 12:00  |  12   |   |   

High Tide Inc. (“High Tide” or the “Company”) (TSXV: HITI) (Nasdaq: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks and mortar as well as global e-commerce assets, announced today that it is transitioning all of its cannabis retail stores to an innovative cannabis discount club concept, with exclusive benefits and everyday low prices for members of its Cabana Club loyalty plan. Modelled after a proven and leading membership-based grocery discount club retailer, High Tide will leverage its existing in-house brands and product lines to provide an exclusive customer experience for its 245,000+ Cabana Club members, which will drive customer loyalty and meaningfully expand the Company’s market share.

Starting today, all of High Tide’s retail cannabis stores will begin to offer steep club discounts on cannabis products in addition to existing member-only discounts on consumption accessories, as well as other exclusive benefits for members of the Cabana Club, which will remain free to join over the short-term. Members will also be given the exclusive ability to purchase items from High Tide’s catalogue of proprietary consumption accessories, which will only be available in Canada through High Tide’s retail brands, with wholesale sales of proprietary consumption accessories being discontinued in Canada in order to focus on providing value and exclusive high-quality products to Cabana Club members. Based on two successful pilot projects that were conducted beginning in mid-April, 2021, which yielded a 184% increase in consumption accessories sales, a 76-100% increase on THC product sales, and a 272% increase in new signups for the Cabana Club, the Company expects cannabis and consumption accessories sales volumes to continue to rise. This increase in sales will also accelerate High Tide’s white-label product strategy to offer unique products to Cabana Club members.

“I am thrilled that with today’s announcement, High Tide becomes the first of its kind, and the largest, cannabis discount club retailer in North America. While other retailers have made moves to service the value segment, our strategy sets us apart as the only retailer in Canada which will have a discount club loyalty plan. Today’s news represents an acceleration of our value-focused strategy, which was initially planned to be rolled out under the Cannabis Chop Club brand in select locations only. By expanding this strategy across all of our retail stores instead, we can focus on continuing to build the Canna Cabana brand and its rapidly-growing base of over 245,000 members, and grow our strong brand equity, while saving time, capital and resources by avoiding conversions of existing locations,” said Raj Grover, President and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide. “We have specifically developed this retail concept to speak to the needs and preferences of today’s cannabis consumer, with a focus on value, quality, and an exclusive product portfolio. This will be done by offering the largest selection of cannabis products and consumption accessories in Canada at unbeatable prices, and at a level of quality, consistency, and safety which is absent in the illicit market. Our successful pilot projects clearly demonstrated that exclusive access to high-quality and affordable products can drive growth in both sales and customer loyalty,” added Mr. Grover.

Seite 1 von 4


High Tide Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: HIGH TIDE INC | The Rising Tide Of Cannabis
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

High Tide Becomes North America’s First Cannabis Discount Club Retailer with over 245,000 Members High Tide Inc. (“High Tide” or the “Company”) (TSXV: HITI) (Nasdaq: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks and mortar as well as global e-commerce assets, announced today that it is transitioning all of its cannabis …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Organic Garage’s Future of Cheese Launches Its Highly Anticipated All-Natural Plant-Based ...
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
The Very Good Food Company Completes US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
FSD Pharma Signs Agreement with Covar Pharmaceuticals to Support the Development of Lucid-PSYCH
Tilray Strengthens Leadership Position in Canada
Merck Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of CUBICIN (daptomycin for injection) 500 mg, Lot 934778, ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Investigated Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) on Behalf of Shareholders
With Significant Rain in the Weather Forecast for Much of Northern and Central California, PG&E Has ...
SolarEdge to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2021 on Tuesday, November 2, 2021
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of ...
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Organic Garage’s Future of Cheese Launches Its Highly Anticipated All-Natural Plant-Based ...
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
BrainChip Returns to the Linley Processor Conference with Discussion of Next-Generation AI-Enabled ...
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(35) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:01 UhrHigh Tide wird Nordamerikas erster Cannabis-Discount-Club-Händler mit mehr als 245.000 Mitgliedern
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
19.10.21High Tide Closes Acquisition of Blessed CBD and Enters U.K. Market
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.10.21High Tide schließt die Akquisition von Blessed CBD ab und tritt in den U.K.-Markt ein
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
18.10.21High Tide sichert nicht verwässernde Kreditfazilität mit ATB Financial
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
12.10.21High Tide erhält Genehmigung für die Tätigkeit von Canna Cabana Inc. in British Columbia
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
07.10.21High Tide Enters U.K. Market Through Acquisition of Blessed CBD(1) 
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21High Tide betritt Markt des Vereinigten Königreichs durch Übernahme von Blessed CBD
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
06.10.21High Tide wird in den Cannabis Growth ETF (NYSE: BUDX) aufgenommen
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
30.09.21High Tide Becomes First Non-Franchised Canadian Cannabis Retailer to Surpass 100-Store Milestone
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21High Tide überschreitet als erster nicht konzessionierter kanadischer Cannabis-Einzelhändler den Meilenstein von 100 Läden
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen