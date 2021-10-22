Oncopeptides Withdraws Pepaxto in US After FDA Opinion; Shares Crash 43%
(PLX AI) – Oncopeptides withdraws Pepaxto in US; to scale down organization and focus on R&D.Oncopeptides says U.S. FDA does not consider that the phase 3 OCEAN study meets the criteria of a confirmatory studyOCEAN data didn't pass the regulatory …
(PLX AI) – Oncopeptides withdraws Pepaxto in US; to scale down organization and focus on R&D.Oncopeptides says U.S. FDA does not consider that the phase 3 OCEAN study meets the criteria of a confirmatory studyOCEAN data didn't pass the regulatory …
- (PLX AI) – Oncopeptides withdraws Pepaxto in US; to scale down organization and focus on R&D.
- Oncopeptides says U.S. FDA does not consider that the phase 3 OCEAN study meets the criteria of a confirmatory study
- OCEAN data didn't pass the regulatory hurdles to confirm the accelerated approval in the US, the company said
- Company postpones earnings report to Nov. 24
- Shares down 43%
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare