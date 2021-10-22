Oncopeptides Withdraws Pepaxto in US After FDA Opinion; Shares Crash 43% Autor: PLX AI | 22.10.2021, 14:59 | | 41 0 | 0 22.10.2021, 14:59 | (PLX AI) – Oncopeptides withdraws Pepaxto in US; to scale down organization and focus on R&D.Oncopeptides says U.S. FDA does not consider that the phase 3 OCEAN study meets the criteria of a confirmatory studyOCEAN data didn't pass the regulatory … (PLX AI) – Oncopeptides withdraws Pepaxto in US; to scale down organization and focus on R&D.Oncopeptides says U.S. FDA does not consider that the phase 3 OCEAN study meets the criteria of a confirmatory studyOCEAN data didn't pass the regulatory … (PLX AI) – Oncopeptides withdraws Pepaxto in US; to scale down organization and focus on R&D.

Oncopeptides says U.S. FDA does not consider that the phase 3 OCEAN study meets the criteria of a confirmatory study

OCEAN data didn't pass the regulatory hurdles to confirm the accelerated approval in the US, the company said

Company postpones earnings report to Nov. 24

Shares down 43%



