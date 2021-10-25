Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Bechtle Q3 Pretax Profit Better Than Expected; Revenue in Line (PLX AI) – Bechtle Q3 pretax profit EUR 87 million vs. estimate EUR 74 million.Q3 revenue EUR 1,490 million vs. estimate EUR 1,490 millionThe increase was largely fueled by the operational side of business, the company saidFull results due Nov. 11



