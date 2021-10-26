Aker BP Falls 2% as DNB Downgrades to Hold After Fast Share Price Rally
(PLX AI) – Aker BP shares were down 2% after DNB downgraded the stock to hold from buy, citing a rapid share price rally. Aker BP shares gained 54% in 5 weeks, more than peers Equinor and Lundin Energy in the periodThe shares are now fairly valued, …
- (PLX AI) – Aker BP shares were down 2% after DNB downgraded the stock to hold from buy, citing a rapid share price rally.
- Aker BP shares gained 54% in 5 weeks, more than peers Equinor and Lundin Energy in the period
- The shares are now fairly valued, although potential catalysts are intact, DNB said
- Price target lifted to NOK 350 from NOK 285
