Aker BP Falls 2% as DNB Downgrades to Hold After Fast Share Price Rally Autor: PLX AI | 26.10.2021, 09:53 | | 34 0 | 0 26.10.2021, 09:53 | (PLX AI) – Aker BP shares were down 2% after DNB downgraded the stock to hold from buy, citing a rapid share price rally.

Aker BP shares gained 54% in 5 weeks, more than peers Equinor and Lundin Energy in the period

The shares are now fairly valued, although potential catalysts are intact, DNB said

