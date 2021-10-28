ALT 5 Sigma Appoints Four Senior Hires

Expansion of senior leadership team reflects firm's continued growthNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / ALT 5 Sigma Inc., a global fintech that provides next generation blockchain powered technologies for the trading, clearing, …

The four senior hires come on the heels of continued growth from ALT 5 Sigma, which appointed Richard Groome as Executive Chairman and CEO in July, and signed a partnership expanding business into Latin America with Fisherman Wealth Management last month.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / ALT 5 Sigma Inc., a global fintech that provides next generation blockchain powered technologies for the trading, clearing, settlement, payment and insured custodianship of digital instruments, announced today the appointment of Bruno Dumais as Chief Financial Officer, Louis Ialenti as Vice President of Corporate Affairs, Jason Lake as Vice President of Marketing, and Tarun Kishnani as Managing Director of Institutional Business.

André Beauchesne, president of ALT 5 Sigma said, "We are thrilled to welcome Bruno, Louis, Jason, and Tarun to our team. As we continue to grow and expand our business, it was imperative to bring in senior leaders with expertise in marketing, business strategy, corporate law, and corporate finance. Between the four of them, Bruno, Louis, Jason, and Tarun have decades' worth of experience in these fields. They will all play vital roles in growing ALT 5 Sigma and bringing our suite of blockchain technologies to an even broader audience."

Bruno Dumais joins ALT 5 Sigma as Chief Financial Officer, overseeing the planning, implementation, managing and running of all finance activities, including business planning, budgeting, and forecasting. Mr. Dumais brings two decades of experience managing finances, most recently serving as Chief Financial Officer of Positron, Inc. Bruno has also served as CFO of Emergia, Inc., Maya Gold & Silver, Inc., KDA Group, and Mitec Telecom. He has extensive expertise in external financial reporting, compliance, internal controls, budgeting, tax management, and more. Bruno has overseen finances for both privately owned and publicly traded companies.

Louis Ialenti is now the Vice President of Corporate Affairs at ALT 5 Sigma, in charge of governance processes, coordinating policy and internal audit, and providing legal advice. Previously, Louis served as a lawyer for DSS Law, focused on commercial legal practice and dealing with clients across a broad spectrum of corporate and commercial affairs. While at DSS Law, Louis specialized in debt recovery for both corporate and private clients, and advised clients on corporate restructuring and growth model implementation.