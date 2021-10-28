checkAd

ALT 5 Sigma Appoints Four Senior Hires

Autor: Accesswire
28.10.2021, 14:00  |  35   |   |   

Expansion of senior leadership team reflects firm's continued growthNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / ALT 5 Sigma Inc., a global fintech that provides next generation blockchain powered technologies for the trading, clearing, …

Expansion of senior leadership team reflects firm's continued growth

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / ALT 5 Sigma Inc., a global fintech that provides next generation blockchain powered technologies for the trading, clearing, settlement, payment and insured custodianship of digital instruments, announced today the appointment of Bruno Dumais as Chief Financial Officer, Louis Ialenti as Vice President of Corporate Affairs, Jason Lake as Vice President of Marketing, and Tarun Kishnani as Managing Director of Institutional Business.

The four senior hires come on the heels of continued growth from ALT 5 Sigma, which appointed Richard Groome as Executive Chairman and CEO in July, and signed a partnership expanding business into Latin America with Fisherman Wealth Management last month.

André Beauchesne, president of ALT 5 Sigma said, "We are thrilled to welcome Bruno, Louis, Jason, and Tarun to our team. As we continue to grow and expand our business, it was imperative to bring in senior leaders with expertise in marketing, business strategy, corporate law, and corporate finance. Between the four of them, Bruno, Louis, Jason, and Tarun have decades' worth of experience in these fields. They will all play vital roles in growing ALT 5 Sigma and bringing our suite of blockchain technologies to an even broader audience."

Bruno Dumais joins ALT 5 Sigma as Chief Financial Officer, overseeing the planning, implementation, managing and running of all finance activities, including business planning, budgeting, and forecasting. Mr. Dumais brings two decades of experience managing finances, most recently serving as Chief Financial Officer of Positron, Inc. Bruno has also served as CFO of Emergia, Inc., Maya Gold & Silver, Inc., KDA Group, and Mitec Telecom. He has extensive expertise in external financial reporting, compliance, internal controls, budgeting, tax management, and more. Bruno has overseen finances for both privately owned and publicly traded companies.

Louis Ialenti is now the Vice President of Corporate Affairs at ALT 5 Sigma, in charge of governance processes, coordinating policy and internal audit, and providing legal advice. Previously, Louis served as a lawyer for DSS Law, focused on commercial legal practice and dealing with clients across a broad spectrum of corporate and commercial affairs. While at DSS Law, Louis specialized in debt recovery for both corporate and private clients, and advised clients on corporate restructuring and growth model implementation.

Seite 1 von 2
Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ALT 5 Sigma Appoints Four Senior Hires Expansion of senior leadership team reflects firm's continued growthNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / ALT 5 Sigma Inc., a global fintech that provides next generation blockchain powered technologies for the trading, clearing, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Empower Clinics to Acquire Four Operational Ontario Clinics with 400,000 Patient Files
Mental Illness, Diseases and Substance Use Disorders Often Go Hand-in-Hand Says Heritage CARES
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Reklaim and FansUnite Discussing ...
Directorship and Strategic Outlook
Cinedigm Adds over 1,500 Hours of Premium Films & TV Programs to Its Rapidly Expanding Streaming ...
ESSA Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter, Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2021 ...
Oncology Pharma, Inc. Gives Update on Ongoing Work and Progress
Gungnir Receives $665,000 from Warrant and Option Exercises
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
PHASTAR Names Cary Morrill as Chief People Officer
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
PsyKey, Inc. Corporate Update
American Manganese Appoints Director
Blender Bites Reaches Significant Milestone and Enters the First US Stores of One of the World's ...
Nepra Foods’ Proprietary Textured Hemp Protein (THP) Is a Game Changer for the Plant-based Food ...
Azarga Metals Issues Shares To Baker Steel Semi-Annual Interest
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:00 UhrPacton’s Red Lake Winter Drill Program to Test 2 km along Newly Discovered Claremont Gold System
Accesswire | Analysen
14:00 UhrApogee Minerals Announces Planning for Winter 2022 Drill Program at Pine Channel Gold Project
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrPatriot Battery Metals Achieves Initial 25% Earn-In from O3 Mining for the FCI Property, James Bay, QC
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrThe Hash Corporation Announces Ontario Cannabis Store Product Listings
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:46 Uhrgoldinvest.de: Tembo Gold bereitet sich auf lange Bohrkampagne in Tansania vor
GOLDINVEST.de | Unternehmensnachrichten
13:30 UhrHoney Badger Silver Appoints Silver Expert John H. Hill to Board of Directors
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:00 UhrSeattle-Based Developer Henbart Delivers Its Second Building Featuring View Smart Windows
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:00 UhrAbacus Provides Update on Willow Drilling
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
12:50 UhrHeadwater Gold Commences Drilling Its 100% Owned Mahogany Gold Project
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
12:30 UhrRed Pine Announces Completion of Sale of Algoma-Talisman Property
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten