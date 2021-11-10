checkAd

Leoni 9-Month Revenue Above Estimates

(PLX AI) – Leoni 9-month revenue EUR 3,818 million vs. estimate EUR 3,769 million.9-month EBIT before exceptional items EUR 117 million9-month free cash flow EUR -197 millionVALUE 21 update: annual gross cost savings potential of more than EUR 700 …

  • (PLX AI) – Leoni 9-month revenue EUR 3,818 million vs. estimate EUR 3,769 million.
  • 9-month EBIT before exceptional items EUR 117 million
  • 9-month free cash flow EUR -197 million
  • VALUE 21 update: annual gross cost savings potential of more than EUR 700 million from 2022 achieved as of 30 September 2021
Wertpapier


Autor: PLX AI
10.11.2021, 07:13   

