Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Leoni 9-Month Revenue Above Estimates (PLX AI) – Leoni 9-month revenue EUR 3,818 million vs. estimate EUR 3,769 million.9-month EBIT before exceptional items EUR 117 million9-month free cash flow EUR -197 millionVALUE 21 update: annual gross cost savings potential of more than EUR 700 …



