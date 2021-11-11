Pexip Q3 Revenue Better Than Expected; Sees EBITDA Breakeven in 2023
(PLX AI) – Pexip Q3 revenue NOK 183 million vs. estimate NOK 174 million.Pexip expects returning to a neutral EBITDA in 2023Pexip estimates negative EBITDA-rate in 2021 and 2022 in the range of negative 25-35%
