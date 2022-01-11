Thyssenkrupp to Install 200 MW Green Hydrogen Facility for Shell in Port of Rotterdam
(PLX AI) – Thyssenkrupp to install 200 MW green hydrogen facility for Shell in port of Rotterdam.Uhde Chlorine Engineers will engineer, procure and fabricate a 200 MW electrolysis plant based on their large-scale 20 MW alkaline water electrolysis …
- Uhde Chlorine Engineers will engineer, procure and fabricate a 200 MW electrolysis plant based on their large-scale 20 MW alkaline water electrolysis module
- First construction work for the electrolysers will likely begin in Spring 2022
- Shell’s final investment decision to build the ‘Holland Hydrogen I’ is expected in 2022, after which the intended start of production will be in 2024
