Thyssenkrupp to Install 200 MW Green Hydrogen Facility for Shell in Port of Rotterdam (PLX AI) – Thyssenkrupp to install 200 MW green hydrogen facility for Shell in port of Rotterdam.Uhde Chlorine Engineers will engineer, procure and fabricate a 200 MW electrolysis plant based on their large-scale 20 MW alkaline water electrolysis … (PLX AI) – Thyssenkrupp to install 200 MW green hydrogen facility for Shell in port of Rotterdam.

Uhde Chlorine Engineers will engineer, procure and fabricate a 200 MW electrolysis plant based on their large-scale 20 MW alkaline water electrolysis module

First construction work for the electrolysers will likely begin in Spring 2022

Shell's final investment decision to build the 'Holland Hydrogen I' is expected in 2022, after which the intended start of production will be in 2024

11.01.2022, 16:14

