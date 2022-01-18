Siemens Mobility to Manufacture 50 Locomotives to DB
(PLX AI) – Siemens Mobility to deliver 50 dual-mode locomotives to DB Cargo and the DB Bahnbau Group.The Vectron Dual Mode locomotives will be delivered with specific adaptations for the planned range of service with DB Cargo and the DB Bahnbau …
- (PLX AI) – Siemens Mobility to deliver 50 dual-mode locomotives to DB Cargo and the DB Bahnbau Group.
- The Vectron Dual Mode locomotives will be delivered with specific adaptations for the planned range of service with DB Cargo and the DB Bahnbau Group
- The order is an option taken by DB from a framework agreement concluded in September 2020
- Delivery of the locomotives will begin in 2026 and they will be produced at the Siemens Mobility plant in Munich-Allach
