Pfizer, BioNTech Start Study for Omicron-Based Covid Vaccine
(PLX AI) – Pfizer and BioNTech Initiate Study to Evaluate Omicron-Based COVID-19 Vaccine in Adults 18 to 55 Years of Age.The study will have three cohorts examining different regimens of the current Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine or an …
- (PLX AI) – Pfizer and BioNTech Initiate Study to Evaluate Omicron-Based COVID-19 Vaccine in Adults 18 to 55 Years of Age.
- The study will have three cohorts examining different regimens of the current Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine or an Omicron-based vaccine.
- The study will draw upon some participants from the companies’ Phase 3 COVID-19 booster study and is part of their ongoing efforts to address Omicron and determine the potential need for variant-based vaccines
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0