Deutsche Bank Starts EUR 300 Million Share Buyback
(PLX AI) – Deutsche Bank to initiate a share repurchase program of 300 million eurosDeutsche Bank also intends to propose a cash dividend of 0.20 euro per share for 2021This means a total capital distribution of EUR 700 million
