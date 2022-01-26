Deutsche Bank Starts EUR 300 Million Share Buyback (PLX AI) – Deutsche Bank to initiate a share repurchase program of 300 million eurosDeutsche Bank also intends to propose a cash dividend of 0.20 euro per share for 2021This means a total capital distribution of EUR 700 million (PLX AI) – Deutsche Bank to initiate a share repurchase program of 300 million euros

Deutsche Bank also intends to propose a cash dividend of 0.20 euro per share for 2021

This means a total capital distribution of EUR 700 million So handeln Sie das Kursziel Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 12,08 € , was eine Steigerung von +5,94% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen . Vontobel Alle Partner Übernehmen Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.

Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.

Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden Werbung Disclaimer Wertpapier

Deutsche Bank Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 26.01.2022, 18:25 | | 46 0 | 0 26.01.2022, 18:25 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer