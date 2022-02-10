checkAd

PepsiCo Q4 Core EPS Tops Consensus; Sees 6% Organic Growth in 2022

(PLX AI) – PepsiCo Q4 EPS USD 0.95 vs. estimate USD 1.47.Q4 core EPS USD 1.53 vs. estimate USD 1.52Outlook FY organic growth 6%PepsiCo sees 2022 core eps growth 8%PepsiCo to buy back shares for $10 billion through Feb. 2026Guidance above implies …

  • (PLX AI) – PepsiCo Q4 EPS USD 0.95 vs. estimate USD 1.47.
  • Q4 core EPS USD 1.53 vs. estimate USD 1.52
  • Outlook FY organic growth 6%
  • PepsiCo sees 2022 core eps growth 8%
  • PepsiCo to buy back shares for $10 billion through Feb. 2026
  • Guidance above implies 2022 core earnings per share of $6.67, a 6.5 percent increase compared to 2021 core earnings per share of $6.26
