PepsiCo Q4 Core EPS Tops Consensus; Sees 6% Organic Growth in 2022
(PLX AI) – PepsiCo Q4 EPS USD 0.95 vs. estimate USD 1.47.Q4 core EPS USD 1.53 vs. estimate USD 1.52Outlook FY organic growth 6%PepsiCo sees 2022 core eps growth 8%PepsiCo to buy back shares for $10 billion through Feb. 2026Guidance above implies …
- (PLX AI) – PepsiCo Q4 EPS USD 0.95 vs. estimate USD 1.47.
- Q4 core EPS USD 1.53 vs. estimate USD 1.52
- Outlook FY organic growth 6%
- PepsiCo sees 2022 core eps growth 8%
- PepsiCo to buy back shares for $10 billion through Feb. 2026
- Guidance above implies 2022 core earnings per share of $6.67, a 6.5 percent increase compared to 2021 core earnings per share of $6.26
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0