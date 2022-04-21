NextEra Energy Q1 Earnings Better Than Expected
(PLX AI) – NextEra Q1 net income USD -451 million.Q1 EPS USD -0.23Q1 adjusted net income USD 1,455 million vs. estimate USD 1,400 millionQ1 adjusted EPS USD 0.74 vs. estimate USD 0.71NextEra Energy is off to a solid start to meet our overall …
- NextEra Energy is off to a solid start to meet our overall objectives for the year, delivering strong first quarter adjusted earnings per share growth of 10.4% year-over-year, said John Ketchum, CEO
- FPL had a terrific quarter of execution, making smart capital investments and delivering operational efficiencies: CEO
