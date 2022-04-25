BBVA Raises Offer for Türkiye Garanti Bankasi to 15 Turkish Lira per Share
- (PLX AI) – BBVA raises voluntary takeover bid for the entire share capital of Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.
- BBVA increases offer to 15 Turkish lira per share from 12.20 Turkish lira previously
- BBVA says maximum aggregate consideration EUR 1,985 million
- Acceptance period extended until May 18
