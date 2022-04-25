(PLX AI) – BBVA raises voluntary takeover bid for the entire share capital of Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.BBVA increases offer to 15 Turkish lira per share from 12.20 Turkish lira previouslyBBVA says maximum aggregate consideration EUR 1,985 million …

BBVA Raises Offer for Türkiye Garanti Bankasi to 15 Turkish Lira per Share

