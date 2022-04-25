PREVIEW: SKF Q1 Earnings Likely Hit by Cost Inflation, Logistics Jams: Analysts
(PLX AI) – SKF earnings tomorrow should show impact from intensified cost inflation and constrained logistics, analysts said.While sentiment in the shares remains weak, we view the valuation as too low, pricing in an overly bearish outlook, DNB said …
- While sentiment in the shares remains weak, we view the valuation as too low, pricing in an overly bearish outlook, DNB said (buy, SEK 215)
- Valuation remains low compared to history, but is warranted due to limited earnings visibility from rising cost inflation and supply chain issues, Danske said (hold, SEK 165)
- We remain cautious on SKF’s ability to offset cost inflation with prices in the short term: Danske
- After a weak Q4 and strategic update that left many questions unanswered, SKF's share price has lagged materially, and near-term risk/reward could be positive, SEB said (buy, SEK 205)
