Max, the Israeli super-brand credit card and payment group has signed astrategic cooperation agreement with Bits of Gold to launch the MaxBack CryptoVISA card that will offer Bitcoin cashback on purchasesThe cooperation will unlock a mainstream market of more than 3 million creditcards, a large number in a market with 8 million people, like Israel* Early registration opens *Max Credit Cards, the Israeli payment and credit card super-brand holding morethan 3 million credit cards announced that it had signed a strategic cooperationagreement with Bits of Gold towards launching a new and unique VISA credit card,MaxBack Crypto , with which will allow users to accumulate eligibility forcashback in Bitcoin depending on their spending with the card. Upon ordering thecard, a dedicated account will be opened for the customer by Bits of Gold. Thecashback amount accumulated in NIS will be transferred, and Bits of Gold willautomatically convert it to Bitcoin. The MaxBack Crypto will be launched in thecoming weeks, subject to the completion of regulatory requirements. Meanwhile, apreliminary registration for updates was launched.Also, Bits of Gold, regulated under the Israeli Capital Market Authority, hasreached agreements with the Tax Authority to significantly ease some of thebureaucratic burdens on Israelis interested in buying and selling digitalcurrencies. The deal focuses on tax deduction from sellers of digital currenciesin a "closed circuit" (directly to Bits of Gold, without accepting or passing onto others). It stipulates that the company itself will deduct the tax. Thismeans that customers will be able to trade digital currencies without the needfor independent reporting to the tax authority. At the same time, taxation willwork smoothly and without any action required from the customer.Ron Fainaro, CEO of Max, said: "We are proud to be the first financial entity inIsrael to launch a credit card with a crypto cashback program. The momentum andgreat public interest in digital currencies developing worldwide cannot beignored, and therefore, I believe in the importance of us being there for ourcustomers. We are happy to be leaders in financial innovation in thecryptocurrency ecosystem in collaboration with Bits of Gold, the oldest Israelicompany in this field. Together, we will provide the Israeli public, willing toenter this innovative field cautiously, with a connection to the world of