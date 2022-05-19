Israel's first crypto-cashback credit card Max and Bits of Gold launches MaxBack Crypto- Get Bitcoin cashback on credit card purchases
Israel's first crypto-cashback credit card:
Max and Bits of Gold launches MaxBack Crypto
Get Bitcoin cashback on credit card purchases
Max, the Israeli super-brand credit card and payment group has signed a
strategic cooperation agreement with Bits of Gold to launch the MaxBack Crypto
VISA card that will offer Bitcoin cashback on purchases
The cooperation will unlock a mainstream market of more than 3 million credit
cards, a large number in a market with 8 million people, like Israel
* Early registration opens *
Max Credit Cards, the Israeli payment and credit card super-brand holding more
than 3 million credit cards announced that it had signed a strategic cooperation
agreement with Bits of Gold towards launching a new and unique VISA credit card,
MaxBack Crypto , with which will allow users to accumulate eligibility for
cashback in Bitcoin depending on their spending with the card. Upon ordering the
card, a dedicated account will be opened for the customer by Bits of Gold. The
cashback amount accumulated in NIS will be transferred, and Bits of Gold will
automatically convert it to Bitcoin. The MaxBack Crypto will be launched in the
coming weeks, subject to the completion of regulatory requirements. Meanwhile, a
preliminary registration for updates was launched.
Also, Bits of Gold, regulated under the Israeli Capital Market Authority, has
reached agreements with the Tax Authority to significantly ease some of the
bureaucratic burdens on Israelis interested in buying and selling digital
currencies. The deal focuses on tax deduction from sellers of digital currencies
in a "closed circuit" (directly to Bits of Gold, without accepting or passing on
to others). It stipulates that the company itself will deduct the tax. This
means that customers will be able to trade digital currencies without the need
for independent reporting to the tax authority. At the same time, taxation will
work smoothly and without any action required from the customer.
Ron Fainaro, CEO of Max, said: "We are proud to be the first financial entity in
Israel to launch a credit card with a crypto cashback program. The momentum and
great public interest in digital currencies developing worldwide cannot be
ignored, and therefore, I believe in the importance of us being there for our
customers. We are happy to be leaders in financial innovation in the
cryptocurrency ecosystem in collaboration with Bits of Gold, the oldest Israeli
company in this field. Together, we will provide the Israeli public, willing to
enter this innovative field cautiously, with a connection to the world of
