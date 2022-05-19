ExxonMobil to Sell Barnett Shale Assets for $750 Million
(PLX AI) – ExxonMobil signed an agreement with subsidiaries of BKV Corporation for the sale of operated and non-operated Barnett Shale gas assets in Texas for $750 million with additional payments contingent on future natural gas prices.Assets are …
- (PLX AI) – ExxonMobil signed an agreement with subsidiaries of BKV Corporation for the sale of operated and non-operated Barnett Shale gas assets in Texas for $750 million with additional payments contingent on future natural gas prices.
- Assets are part of North American gas resources removed from company’s development plan in 2020
- Transaction expected to close in Q2
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0