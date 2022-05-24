TAG Immobilien Q1 FFO at EUR 47.8 Million; FY Guidance Unchanged

(PLX AI) – TAG Immobilien Q1 FFO EUR 47.8 million.Guidance for the 2022 financial year for FFO I of EUR 188m to EUR 192m (EUR 1.30 per share), for FFO II of EUR 247m to EUR 253m (EUR 1.71 per share) and for the dividend of EUR 0.98 per share remain …

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer