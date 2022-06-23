NCAB Buys Kestrel in the UK for SEK 103 Million
- (PLX AI) – NCAB acquires Kestrel in the UK for SEK 103 million.
- Kestrel is a leading supplier of value-added PCB solutions with annual net sales of SEK 125 million, mainly in the UK
- In the last twelve months period the EBITA result amounted to SEK 17 million
- The acquisition is expected to be EPS accretive to NCAB in 2022
