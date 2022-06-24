(PLX AI) – GN Store Nord shares have attractive near-term risk/reward, Danske Bank analysts said, resuming coverage with a buy recommendation.Price target DKK 430Shares rose 2.2% in early tradingGN should benefit from structural demand tailwind in …

GN Store Nord Has Attractive Near-Term Risk/Reward, Danske Says, Resuming with Buy

