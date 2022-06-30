Nibe Sells Another 26% of Schulthess Maschinen for SEK 170 Million Capital Gain
- (PLX AI) – Nibe Group divests another 26% of Schulthess Maschinen AG.
- Nibe will become a minority shareholder in the company with its remaining 25% shareholding
- Nibe says divestment will generate an estimated capital gain in the magnitude of SEK 170 million in the second quarter
