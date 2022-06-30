Vestas Gets 40 MW Wind Turbine Order in Denmark
- (PLX AI) – Vestas has received a 40 MW order from Eurowind Energy A/S, a long-term client, for the Nørre Økse Sø repowering project in Northern Denmark.
- The order includes the supply, installation, and commissioning of 11 V126-3.45 MW turbines in 3.6 MW operating mode, which will replace the site's current legacy wind turbines
