Bayer Raises Outlook After Q2 Revenue Beats Expectations
- (PLX AI) – Bayer Q2 revenue EUR 12,819 million vs. estimate EUR 12,300 million.
- Q2 adj. EBITDA EUR 3,349 million vs. estimate EUR 3,375 million
- Q2 net income EUR -298 million
- Q2 core EPS EUR 1.93
- Outlook FY revenue EUR 47,000-48,000 million, up from EUR 46,000 million previously
- Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 26-27%, up from 26% previously
- This would now correspond to EBITDA before special items of around 12.5 billion euros (previously: around 12.0 billion euros) on a currency-adjusted basis
- Outlook FY free cash flow EUR 2,500 million
