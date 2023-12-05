Spexis Secures Debt-Restructuring Moratorium: A New Chapter Begins

Spexis AG, a Swiss biopharmaceutical company, has been granted a debt-restructuring moratorium by the Western District Court of the Canton Basel-Landschaft.

This follows the company's announcement on November 29th that it had submitted a formal request for such status.

The plan submitted to the court includes a cost reduction, a restructuring of the debt with major secured and unsecured creditors, continuation of the COPILOT trial if additional financing can be obtained, and a sale of other assets.

All these initiatives are being implemented by Spexis.

The company will issue further announcements as parts of its moratorium plan are achieved.

Spexis focuses on macrocycle therapeutics for rare diseases and oncology.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Spexis is on 05.05.2024.

The price of Spexis at the time of the news was 0,0541EUR and was down -3,22 % compared with the previous day.






