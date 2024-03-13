Nagarro SE announced its preliminary unaudited financial numbers for FY 2023, with a revenue growth of 6.5% to €912.0 million, slightly below the guidance of €915 million.

The company's gross profit was €235.5 million in 2023, down from €247.1 million in 2022, and the gross margin was 25.8%, slightly below the guidance of 26%.

Adjusted EBITDA was €125.9 million in 2023, down from €148.5 million in 2022, and the EBITDA margin was 13.8%, slightly above the guidance of 13%.

Nagarro's cash balance at the end of 2023 was €109.0 million, slightly lower than the €110.2 million at the end of 2022.

The company reported a workforce of 18,413 professionals as of December 31, 2023.

Nagarro plans to publish its audited annual report for 2023 on April 16, 2024.

The price of Nagarro at the time of the news was 76,15EUR and was down -0,81 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.017,75PKT (+0,14 %).






