Nagarro's FY 2023 Preliminary Report: Steady Performance & 6.5% Revenue Growth
Nagarro SE has released its preliminary financial results for FY 2023, revealing a modest revenue growth of 6.5% and a slight dip in gross profit.
- Nagarro SE announced its preliminary unaudited financial numbers for FY 2023, with a revenue growth of 6.5% to €912.0 million, slightly below the guidance of €915 million.
- The company's gross profit was €235.5 million in 2023, down from €247.1 million in 2022, and the gross margin was 25.8%, slightly below the guidance of 26%.
- Adjusted EBITDA was €125.9 million in 2023, down from €148.5 million in 2022, and the EBITDA margin was 13.8%, slightly above the guidance of 13%.
- Nagarro's cash balance at the end of 2023 was €109.0 million, slightly lower than the €110.2 million at the end of 2022.
- The company reported a workforce of 18,413 professionals as of December 31, 2023.
- Nagarro plans to publish its audited annual report for 2023 on April 16, 2024.
The price of Nagarro at the time of the news was 76,15EUR and was down -0,81 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.017,75PKT (+0,14 %).
