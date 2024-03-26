HomeToGo Forecasts 35% YoY Revenue Surge to €220M+ in 2024, Announces Share Tender Offer
HomeToGo SE, the leading vacation rental search engine, has unveiled an ambitious outlook for 2024, forecasting a robust growth in IFRS revenues and adjusted EBITDA. The company also announced a public share tender offering, adding to its ongoing share buyback program.
- HomeToGo SE releases 2024 outlook with strong growth in IFRS revenues of >35% YoY to €>220M alongside significant adjusted EBITDA growth - Introducing FY/24 outlook with booking revenues to grow to €>250M (>30% YoY) and adjusted EBITDA to grow to €>10M (>400% YoY) - Public share tender offering announced to complement ongoing stock exchange share buyback program - Operational highlights in FY/23 include the introduction of HomeToGo_PRO, signing of binding documents for largest ever acquisition, and launch of HomeToGo Modes - HomeToGo aims for accelerated growth at improved profitability in FY/24, targeting at least €250M in booking revenues and at least €220M in IFRS revenues - HomeToGo surpassed FY/23 financial guidance with increased IFRS revenues, strong growth in subscriptions & services, and significant improvement in adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at HomeToGo is on 26.03.2024.
ISIN:LU2290523658WKN:A2QM3K
