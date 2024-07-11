CLIQ Digital AG revises outlook for 2024 and mid-term sales target based on preliminary 6M financials - New forecast aims for revenues between €260 and €280 million, EBITDA between €10 and €20 million, and total customer acquisition costs between €80 and €100 million - Estimate to achieve revenue of around €325 million in fiscal year 2025 - Mid-term outlook to achieve annual revenue of more than €400 million in 4Q 2026 - Management Board expects revenues of about €141 million for the first half of 2024 - Recovery in sales expected to take longer than previously anticipated, leading to revised forecasts

The next important date, Semi-Annual Financial Report 2024, at Cliq Digital is on 08.08.2024.

The price of Cliq Digital at the time of the news was 7,3050EUR and was down -9,48 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,0100EUR this corresponds to a minus of -4,04 % since publication.





