CLIQ Digital AG: 2024 Outlook & Mid-Term Sales Target Boosted After Strong 6M Results
CLIQ Digital AG adjusts its 2024 and mid-term sales forecasts, revealing new revenue and EBITDA targets based on preliminary half-year financials. The company anticipates a slower sales recovery, prompting these revisions.
- CLIQ Digital AG revises outlook for 2024 and mid-term sales target based on preliminary 6M financials - New forecast aims for revenues between €260 and €280 million, EBITDA between €10 and €20 million, and total customer acquisition costs between €80 and €100 million - Estimate to achieve revenue of around €325 million in fiscal year 2025 - Mid-term outlook to achieve annual revenue of more than €400 million in 4Q 2026 - Management Board expects revenues of about €141 million for the first half of 2024 - Recovery in sales expected to take longer than previously anticipated, leading to revised forecasts
The next important date, Semi-Annual Financial Report 2024, at Cliq Digital is on 08.08.2024.
The price of Cliq Digital at the time of the news was 7,3050EUR and was down -9,48 % compared with the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,0100EUR this corresponds to a minus of -4,04 % since publication.
Lesen Sie auch
-0,17 %
-2,30 %
-6,29 %
-60,53 %
-75,22 %
-76,02 %
+153,62 %
+124,57 %
-58,03 %
ISIN:DE000A35JS40WKN:A35JS4
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte