Infosys Collaborates with Kardex to Transform Business Operations Using SAP S/4HANA
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - To help unify Kardex's ERP system in over 30
countries leveraging Infosys Cobalt
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/en.html) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY),
a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced a strategic collaboration with Kardex (https://www.kardex.com/en/) , a
leading global provider of intralogistics solutions, including automated storage
solutions and material handling systems, to transform its business operations
using SAP S/4HANA. Leveraging Infosys Cobalt
(https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) , a set of services,
solutions and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey,
Infosys will help Kardex unify its ERP system in over 30 countries, boost
operational efficiency, and scalability.
Infosys was selected by Kardex for its extensive experience in executing
large-scale digital transformation projects with SAP S/4HANA and its deep
expertise in the manufacturing and logistics sectors. As part of this
engagement, Infosys will help Kardex harmonize and standardize its business
processes to drive productivity, flexibility, and improved decision making. To
ensure seamless data transfer, minimize downtime and maintain data integrity,
Infosys is leveraging its own tools, including Infosys Data Services Suite (http
s://www.infosys.com/it-services/application-development-maintenance/service-offe
rings/documents/data-services-suite-factsheet.pdf) (iDSS), a data management
solution that helps in end-to-end data life cycle automation. As a part of the
engagement, Infosys aims to create a unified system for Kardex, to equip them
with real-time insights, enhanced customer experience, and a strong foundation
for growth.
Thomas Reist, Chief Financial Officer of Kardex, said, "Our mission is to
empower our customers to optimize their intralogistics operations, enhancing
efficiency, agility, and overall success. By continually evolving our solutions
and adapting to changing market demands, we aim to be the trusted partner of
choice for companies seeking to boost their productivity. We are confident that
our partnership with Infosys will propel us forward. With their extensive
expertise in process transformation, supported by SAP solutions, and a proven
track record of successful implementations, Infosys is the ideal partner to help
us achieve our strategic objectives. We look forward to this collaboration as a
means to advance our growth and further strengthen our position as a market
leader."
Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing,
Infosys , said, "The manufacturing and logistics industry is undergoing rapid
