Infosys Collaborates with Kardex to Transform Business Operations Using SAP S/4HANA

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - To help unify Kardex's ERP system in over 30countries leveraging Infosys CobaltInfosys (https://www.infosys.com/en.html) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY),a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, todayannounced a strategic collaboration with Kardex (https://www.kardex.com/en/) , aleading global provider of intralogistics solutions, including automated storagesolutions and material handling systems, to transform its business operationsusing SAP S/4HANA. Leveraging Infosys Cobalt(https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) , a set of services,solutions and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey,Infosys will help Kardex unify its ERP system in over 30 countries, boostoperational efficiency, and scalability.Infosys was selected by Kardex for its extensive experience in executinglarge-scale digital transformation projects with SAP S/4HANA and its deepexpertise in the manufacturing and logistics sectors. As part of thisengagement, Infosys will help Kardex harmonize and standardize its businessprocesses to drive productivity, flexibility, and improved decision making. Toensure seamless data transfer, minimize downtime and maintain data integrity,Infosys is leveraging its own tools, including Infosys Data Services Suite (https://www.infosys.com/it-services/application-development-maintenance/service-offerings/documents/data-services-suite-factsheet.pdf) (iDSS), a data managementsolution that helps in end-to-end data life cycle automation. As a part of theengagement, Infosys aims to create a unified system for Kardex, to equip themwith real-time insights, enhanced customer experience, and a strong foundationfor growth.Thomas Reist, Chief Financial Officer of Kardex, said, "Our mission is toempower our customers to optimize their intralogistics operations, enhancingefficiency, agility, and overall success. By continually evolving our solutionsand adapting to changing market demands, we aim to be the trusted partner ofchoice for companies seeking to boost their productivity. We are confident thatour partnership with Infosys will propel us forward. With their extensiveexpertise in process transformation, supported by SAP solutions, and a proventrack record of successful implementations, Infosys is the ideal partner to helpus achieve our strategic objectives. We look forward to this collaboration as ameans to advance our growth and further strengthen our position as a marketleader."Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing,Infosys , said, "The manufacturing and logistics industry is undergoing rapid