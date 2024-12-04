    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Infosys Collaborates with Kardex to Transform Business Operations Using SAP S/4HANA

    Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - To help unify Kardex's ERP system in over 30
    countries leveraging Infosys Cobalt

    Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/en.html) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY),
    a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
    announced a strategic collaboration with Kardex (https://www.kardex.com/en/) , a
    leading global provider of intralogistics solutions, including automated storage
    solutions and material handling systems, to transform its business operations
    using SAP S/4HANA. Leveraging Infosys Cobalt
    (https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) , a set of services,
    solutions and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey,
    Infosys will help Kardex unify its ERP system in over 30 countries, boost
    operational efficiency, and scalability.

    Infosys was selected by Kardex for its extensive experience in executing
    large-scale digital transformation projects with SAP S/4HANA and its deep
    expertise in the manufacturing and logistics sectors. As part of this
    engagement, Infosys will help Kardex harmonize and standardize its business
    processes to drive productivity, flexibility, and improved decision making. To
    ensure seamless data transfer, minimize downtime and maintain data integrity,
    Infosys is leveraging its own tools, including Infosys Data Services Suite (http
    s://www.infosys.com/it-services/application-development-maintenance/service-offe
    rings/documents/data-services-suite-factsheet.pdf) (iDSS), a data management
    solution that helps in end-to-end data life cycle automation. As a part of the
    engagement, Infosys aims to create a unified system for Kardex, to equip them
    with real-time insights, enhanced customer experience, and a strong foundation
    for growth.

    Thomas Reist, Chief Financial Officer of Kardex, said, "Our mission is to
    empower our customers to optimize their intralogistics operations, enhancing
    efficiency, agility, and overall success. By continually evolving our solutions
    and adapting to changing market demands, we aim to be the trusted partner of
    choice for companies seeking to boost their productivity. We are confident that
    our partnership with Infosys will propel us forward. With their extensive
    expertise in process transformation, supported by SAP solutions, and a proven
    track record of successful implementations, Infosys is the ideal partner to help
    us achieve our strategic objectives. We look forward to this collaboration as a
    means to advance our growth and further strengthen our position as a market
    leader."

    Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing,
    Infosys , said, "The manufacturing and logistics industry is undergoing rapid
    Seite 1 von 3



    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    3 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Infosys Collaborates with Kardex to Transform Business Operations Using SAP S/4HANA To help unify Kardex's ERP system in over 30 countries leveraging Infosys Cobalt Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/en.html) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced …