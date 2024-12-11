Evotec Teams with Novo Nordisk for LAB eN² Drug Discovery Launch

Evotec SE and Novo Nordisk have selected three projects from Boston University, Harvard University (in collaboration with Mass General Brigham), and Joslin Diabetes Center to develop within the LAB eN² drug discovery accelerator, focusing on cardiometabolic diseases.

LAB eN² is expanding to include five additional institutions: Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston University, Johns Hopkins University, Joslin Diabetes Center, and Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

The selected projects will address chronic kidney disease, metabolic syndrome, and type 1 diabetes, with initial funding provided through a Discovery Award.

Evotec aims to accelerate the translation of academic discoveries into investigational new drug candidates for cardiometabolic diseases and rare disorders through LAB eN².

The initiative was launched in September 2023 with four academic institutions and has now expanded to include additional researchers and projects.

LAB eN² provides funding, scientific expertise, and technology to advance drug discovery programs, with the potential for further investment from Novo Nordisk after reaching key pre-clinical milestones.

