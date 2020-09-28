Masimo Announces FDA Clearance of the Rad-G Pulse Oximeter

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today FDA clearance of the Rad-G Pulse Oximeter, a rugged handheld device that provides clinically proven SET pulse oximetry, respiration rate from the pleth (RRp), and other vital parameters for both spot-checking and continuous monitoring. With its long-lasting rechargeable battery, robust rubber casing, light weight, and a convenient new direct-connect sensor capable of monitoring both adults and children, Rad-G makes it easier for clinicians to quickly assess patients and make informed care decisions anywhere pulse oximetry or vital signs checking is needed in a compact, portable form factor. Providing the ultimate in handheld versatility, Rad-G can be used in a variety of settings, including but not limited to physicians’ offices, outpatient services, long-term care facilities, wellness clinics, first-response scenarios, and limited-resource environments.

Masimo Rad-G Pulse Oximeter (Photo: Business Wire)

Launching alongside the device, the new multipurpose, direct-connect Rad-G Sensor is indicated for monitoring both adult and pediatric patients. By eliminating the need to stock and carry multiple sensor types, the Rad-G Sensor further increases Rad-G’s versatility and ease of use, especially in more challenging field environments. In addition to this innovative new sensor, Rad-G is compatible with the vast portfolio of Masimo reusable and single-patient-use sensors, maximizing its flexibility and offering clinicians the ability to customize the solution based on the unique needs of each care setting.

First developed in partnership with The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation as a spot-check device for global use, the 2021 Rad-G expands on its predecessor’s capabilities with the addition of alarms and thus the ability to provide continuous monitoring – without sacrificing any portability, convenience, or ruggedness. Rad-G’s rechargeable battery provides an impressive 24 hours of use between charges, allowing clinicians to work in outdoor, transport, and emergency scenarios with confidence that Rad-G will continue to function hour after hour. All the while, the high-resolution screen displays a continuous pleth waveform and its fully configurable, audible alarms help alert clinicians to changes in patient status that may require their intervention.