Ekatra Reduces Development Time for Industrial IoT Fertilizer Tank Monitoring Application by 50 Percent Using Sierra Wireless Octave
Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW), the leading IoT solutions provider that combines devices, network services and software to unlock value in the connected economy, today announced that Ekatra successfully reduced the development time of its new Industrial IoT (IIoT) liquid fertilizer tank monitoring application by 50 percent using Octave, the all-in-one, edge-to-cloud solution for connecting industrial assets. Octave enabled Ekatra to easily integrate IoT edge devices into industrial tank equipment, extend application intelligence to these IoT edge devices, and then integrate tank data into their cloud, allowing them to cut development time for the application from six to three months.
“Small and medium-sized companies are driving the growth of the Industrial IoT with innovative, practical, problem-solving applications that are transforming industries,” said Olivier Pauzet, VP Product IoT Solutions at Sierra Wireless. “Ekatra is an excellent example, transforming regular liquid fertilizer tanks into smart tanks that can tell you when they are leaking or automatically stop themselves from being overfilled, and in only three months. By eliminating the need to build IIoT infrastructure from scratch, Octave makes it easier and faster to get IIoT applications from concept to market, allowing practically any company today to begin realizing the benefits of Industry 4.0.”
In addition to reducing development time, Octave has delivered Ekatra additional benefits, including:
- Edge Intelligence and Distributed Processing:Octave enabled Ekatra to develop and deploy edge processing rules in its IoT gateways from the cloud using simple Javascript code. This provides Ekatra with additional flexibility and capabilities, such as processing and filtering tank data at the IoT gateway before it’s transmitted to the cloud. Data transmission costs are reduced, while edge device battery life is extended by minimizing the power they use to transmit data.
- Predictable Pricing: The Octave subscription includes full access to the Sierra Wireless Global Wireless Network, development tools, and cloud APIs with a predictable message-based pricing that enables Ekatra to pay for the data they need, when they need it.
- Easy Application Updates: With Octave, Ekatra can send firmware and application updates over the air to thousands of devices, making it easy to update their application to meet specific customers’ needs or to add new capabilities over time.
- End-To-End Security: Octave devices are pre-provisioned to automatically connect to an encrypted global connectivity network with proven security measures to establish a trusted connection between edge devices and the cloud, helping Ekatra ensure that no malicious actors steal or alter customer data.
- Device and Fleet Management: Octave provides single-user interface to develop at the edge, in the cloud, monitor, control, update and maintain all edge devices and assets.
“Octave freed us from having to build any IIoT infrastructure for our new fertilizer tank monitoring application, allowing our team to focus almost exclusively on building the application itself,” said Alexey Klimenko, founder and CEO of Ekatra. “In addition to reducing total development time for the application, Octave simplified practically everything involved in the deployment and management of the application’s IIoT infrastructure for us. By making it easy for us to get the right equipment data, at the right time, to the right system, Octave has not only improved our new application’s ROI, but also saved me and my team from a lot of headaches dealing with IIoT hardware, cellular service, device certification, embedded software and device management.”
