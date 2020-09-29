MetLife Retirement & Income Solutions Receives Fourth J.D. Power Certification for Customer Service

The certification places the RIS customer service organization in the top 20 percent of customer service organizations across all industries. The team received the designation after the successful completion of customer satisfaction research that measured detailed perceptual and diagnostic elements of the customer service experience against cross-industry benchmarks. For the customer experience portion of the certification, organizations must score at least an 854 on a 1,000-point scale to earn certification. The certification highlights MetLife’s commitment to innovating to create a world-class customer experience that differentiates the company in the market.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that its Retirement & Income Solutions (RIS) customer service organization received J.D. Power certification for providing “An Outstanding Customer Service Experience” for the live phone channel 1 for the second consecutive year and the fourth time in the last five.

“Our objective is to continually earn the right to be our customer’s first choice by delivering a service experience that is simple, personal and connected regardless of the channel they choose,” says Bill Pappas, executive vice president and head of Global Technology and Operations. “We’ve shown that, even in a pandemic and during our toughest days, we will deliver for our customers.”

Among other things, the J.D. Power Certified Customer Service Program℠ evaluation measures customer service operations for effectiveness in the areas of recruiting, training, employee incentives, quality assurance capabilities and management roles and responsibilities. To be compliant, organizations must demonstrate that at least 80% of the practices evaluated in any given year are fully executed.

“We’re proud of the team and their achievements,” says Graham Cox, executive vice president, RIS. “The team’s relentless commitment to operational excellence and continuous improvement lies at the heart of our success, enabling us to deliver on our promises and develop lasting relationships with the customers we serve.”

The RIS customer service organization received the J.D. Power certification for the first time in 2016 followed by repeat honors in 2017 and 2019.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power has offices serving North America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

1J.D. Power 2020 Certified Customer Service Program recognition is based on successful completion of an evaluation and exceeding a customer satisfaction benchmark through a survey of recent servicing interactions. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com/ccc.

