 

MetLife Retirement & Income Solutions Receives Fourth J.D. Power Certification for Customer Service

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.09.2020, 16:00  |  44   |   |   

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that its Retirement & Income Solutions (RIS) customer service organization received J.D. Power certification for providing “An Outstanding Customer Service Experience” for the live phone channel1 for the second consecutive year and the fourth time in the last five.

The certification places the RIS customer service organization in the top 20 percent of customer service organizations across all industries. The team received the designation after the successful completion of customer satisfaction research that measured detailed perceptual and diagnostic elements of the customer service experience against cross-industry benchmarks. For the customer experience portion of the certification, organizations must score at least an 854 on a 1,000-point scale to earn certification. The certification highlights MetLife’s commitment to innovating to create a world-class customer experience that differentiates the company in the market.

“Our objective is to continually earn the right to be our customer’s first choice by delivering a service experience that is simple, personal and connected regardless of the channel they choose,” says Bill Pappas, executive vice president and head of Global Technology and Operations. “We’ve shown that, even in a pandemic and during our toughest days, we will deliver for our customers.”

Among other things, the J.D. Power Certified Customer Service Program℠ evaluation measures customer service operations for effectiveness in the areas of recruiting, training, employee incentives, quality assurance capabilities and management roles and responsibilities. To be compliant, organizations must demonstrate that at least 80% of the practices evaluated in any given year are fully executed.

“We’re proud of the team and their achievements,” says Graham Cox, executive vice president, RIS. “The team’s relentless commitment to operational excellence and continuous improvement lies at the heart of our success, enabling us to deliver on our promises and develop lasting relationships with the customers we serve.”

The RIS customer service organization received the J.D. Power certification for the first time in 2016 followed by repeat honors in 2017 and 2019.

About MetLife
 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

About J.D. Power
J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power has offices serving North America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

1J.D. Power 2020 Certified Customer Service Program recognition is based on successful completion of an evaluation and exceeding a customer satisfaction benchmark through a survey of recent servicing interactions. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com/ccc.

Metlife Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Virgin Galactic Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call
Quidel Corporation Statement on President Trump’s Announcement of Coronavirus Testing Strategy
Mega Broadband Investments and Cable One Announce Strategic Partnership
U.S. FDA Approves Pfizer’s XELJANZ (tofacitinib) for the Treatment of Active Polyarticular Course ...
Discovery Selects Magnite to Strengthen DTC Advertising Proposition for Streaming Services in the ...
Groupe PSA Announces the Launch of Eurorepar Product Line in India
Avaya and RingCentral Announce Expansion of Unified Cloud Communications Offering – Avaya Cloud ...
Labaton Sucharow LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Peabody Energy Corp. and Certain ...
Pernod Ricard Successfully Completes A US$2.0 Billion Bond Issuance in Three Tranches
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Gilead Sciences Prices $7.25 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
NIKOLA INVESTORS: November 16, 2020 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.09.20
MetLife to Reduce Emissions by 30 Percent and Originate $20 Billion of New Green Investments By 2030
22.09.20
MetLife Named to Working Mother’s “100 Best Companies” List for 22nd Year in a Row
22.09.20
Workers Say Getting Benefits Right Is Even More Important This Year – and COVID-19 Is the Main Cause
17.09.20
MetLife to Acquire Versant Health, Owner of Davis Vision and Superior Vision
16.09.20
AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to MetLife, Inc.’s New Preferred Shares
15.09.20
MetLife Digital Accelerator Partners with 10 Startups to Develop Financial Wellness and Engagement Solutions for Customers and Families
15.09.20
Life Insurance Supplements Social Security by $1.5 Trillion Over Nine Years