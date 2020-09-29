The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) on Behalf of Investors

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Peabody Energy Corporation (“Peabody” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BTU ) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 28, 2018, Peabody announced that it did “not expect any production from North Goonyella in the fourth quarter of 2018” due to a fire occurring within the mine.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $5.54, or over 13%, to close at $35.64 per share on September 28, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on February 6, 2019, Peabody reported disappointing financial results for fourth quarter 2018 due to remediation costs and lack of production at the North Goonyella mine. The Company also announced that production would not resume at the mine until the “early months of 2020.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $3.80, or 11%, to close at $32.05 per share on February 6, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

Then, on October 29, 2019, Peabody disclosed that operations at the North Goonyella mine would not resume for three or more years due to local regulators’ strict restrictions.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $3.56, or 22%, to close at $12.48 per share on October 29, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

