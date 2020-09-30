Orange Polska Leverages ADTRAN’s Fiber Extension Solutions to Extend FTTH Services

“Orange Polska's ambition is to reach several thousand additional customers per year with faster broadband services, which we believe will improve their quality of life and allow more people to benefit from the Gigabit Society,” said Michal Wal, Director, Fixed Access Networks at Orange Polska. “ADTRAN was able to deliver the right solution, at scale, that will enable us to best serve our customers and achieve our network service goals today and into the future.”

ADTRAN, Inc. , (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation open networking and subscriber experience solutions, today announced its deployment plans with Orange Polska . Orange, Poland’s leading operator with 28% market share and over 13.7 million active customers, is rapidly rolling out its Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) service and has selected ADTRAN’s 2 nd Generation Gfast fiber extension solutions to further accelerate its delivery of high-quality, high-capacity broadband services to more homes and businesses.

As part of its FTTH rollout, ADTRAN’s solutions deliver the flexible service capabilities that will allow Orange Polska to meet the individual demands of any residential or business customer. With ADTRAN bringing the broadest Gfast technology portfolio, this accelerates the availability of symmetric gigabit service rates in Fiber-to-the-Building applications. Where fiber-extension solutions are needed, it offers true seamless fiber extension options that can be deployed without requiring any costly and time-consuming IT adaptation of the existing GPON fiber networks, thus accelerating the availability of gigabit services while saving the service provider time and effort.

“ADTRAN is committed to helping operators, like Orange Polska, build their best networks and extend the range and reach of high-capacity broadband services to any customer,” said Dr. Werner Heinrich, Head of Solutions Management at ADTRAN. “We offer the industry’s widest range of FTTH and fiber extension solutions, have the deepest access domain experience and a demonstrated commitment to delivering the open, scalable, standards-based solutions the industry needs to keep everyone connected.”

About Orange Polska

Orange Polska is the leading telecom in Poland. It has the biggest infrastructure in the country, enabling the company to provide services based on cutting-edge technologies, including gigabit fiber optic internet and 4G LTE network. Orange provides mobile services to 15.3 million customers, and broadband internet to over 2.6 million customers. Its fiber network reaches 40% of all Polish households. Orange Polska runs its own R&D activity and is a provider of comprehensive IoT, ICT and cyber security solutions.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc. is a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, ADTRAN empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. ADTRAN solutions are currently in use by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. Find more at ADTRAN, LinkedIn and Twitter.

