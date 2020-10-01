Citrix Recognized by AWS for Digital Workplace Expertise

Thirty years ago, Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) pioneered a radical idea: work isn’t constrained to an office. With the right technology, it can be done anywhere. And Citrix continues to be recognized for its expertise in delivering secure digital workplaces. The company today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Digital Workplace Competency status, a testament of its relationship with AWS and a demonstration of its deep experience helping customers build a digital workplace on AWS that frees end users from traditional work hubs and allows them to work securely on virtually any device, from any location, at any time.

“Where and how work gets done has completely changed. But one thing has not: employees need a consistent work experience that allows them to do their best work,” said Matt Lull, Managing Director, Cloud Innovation Partners, Citrix. “Now more than ever, it is critical that we allow our customers to get work done safely and securely, wherever they happen to be. We are proud to be one of the first AWS Partners to achieve AWS Digital Workplace Competency status and are dedicated to helping companies leverage the agility, breadth of services and pace of innovation that AWS provides to do just this.”

Companies like Rain for Rent, which is using Citrix solutions on AWS to securely offer access to apps and data regardless of time, network, device or work location. “The new paradigm of working from home is here to stay,” said Ken McNeil, Director IT Infrastructure, Rain for Rent. “Having a solution that is agile enough to support remote work and rapid change is going to be a business-critical requirement for all IT departments, and with Citrix on AWS, we have an advantage.”

The AWS Digital Workplace Competency helps customers find highly specialized AWS Partners offering solutions on AWS that help them effectively support remote workers and business continuity with end-to-end Digital Workplace in the cloud. AWS Partner Network (APN) achieving this newly unveiled AWS Competency provide features that help reduce security risks and meet compliance requirements while allowing customers to effectively support remote workers and implement business continuity plans.

Achieving the AWS Digital Workplace Competency differentiates Citrix as an APN member that possess deep domain expertise in one or more of the following core categories – Endpoint Management, Application Management, and/or Collaboration Platforms.