 

AXIS Insurance Expands Management Liability Team With Four Senior Underwriting Hires

AXIS Insurance, the specialty insurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced the hiring of four experienced underwriters to its U.S. Management Liability team. Christina Segreti, Drew Kushnick, Matthew Holzinger and Sherry Alexakis have joined AXIS as Senior Underwriters to help support the Company’s profitable growth in the Management Liability market.

“The growth and evolution of our Management Liability team is in response to increased demand in the market and our desire to continually enhance our underwriting capabilities to reflect the changing needs of our brokers and clients,” said Mark Paccione, Head of Commercial Management Solutions at AXIS Insurance. “Christina, Drew, Matthew and Sherry are all experienced Management Liability underwriters who will help us develop propositions that address the challenges and threats faced by businesses and their executives. I am excited to work with them and for our team to benefit from their experience and market knowledge as we advance our Management Liability offering.”

Ms. Segreti will work across Management Liability lines, including public and private Directors and Officers Liability (D&O), Employment Practices Liability (EPL), Fiduciary Liability and Crime coverages. She was most recently a Broker for Property & Casualty lines at Gallagher. Previously, Ms. Segreti focused on Management Liability insurance products as a Client Service Associate at Marsh & McLennan and as a Financial Products Underwriter at Great American Insurance. She began her career at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management as a Client Service Associate.

Mr. Kushnick’s work will also span across Management Liability lines, including public and private D&O, EPL, Fiduciary Liability and Crime coverages. Prior to AXIS, he was a Senior Underwriter at Chubb Insurance, evaluating and underwriting professional liability lines for private companies and large-scale nonprofits. He began his career in insurance at Chubb as a Financial Lines Underwriter. Previously he held positions of Regulatory Compliance Attorney at Interbank Mortgage Company, and Wealth Strategies Analyst at Bank of America Private Bank.

Mr. Holzinger will work closely with AXIS’ Private Equity product team and will focus on underwriting insurance products for private equity and venture capital firms as well as private equity-backed public and private portfolio company investments. He joins AXIS from Starr Companies where he was a Financial Institutions Underwriter. He began his career as a Wealth Management Associate at Merrill Lynch before transitioning into specialty insurance.

Ms. Alexakis will focus on Commercial Crime underwriting. She joins AXIS from Chubb Insurance where she was a Senior Management Liability Underwriter. Ms. Alexakis brings 15 years’ experience assessing private and non-profit companies for D&O, EPL, Fiduciary, Crime and other related insurance coverages. She started her career at Chubb working as a Claims Adjuster negotiating personal property claims before transitioning into various underwriting roles.

Alexandra Tucker also recently joined AXIS as an Underwriter for middle market private company Management Liability products, for both wholesale and retail distribution.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity at June 30, 2020 of $5.3 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, Canada and the Middle East. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

