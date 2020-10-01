Statement of Robert Thomson, Chief Executive of News Corp, On Google’s Announcement Regarding Partnerships With News Publishers

“We applaud Google’s recognition of a premium for premium journalism and the understanding that the editorial eco-system has been dysfunctional, verging on dystopian. There are complex negotiations ahead but the principle and the precedent are now established.”

