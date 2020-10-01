 

Cinemark to Give Away 1,000 Private Watch Parties for the Ultimate In-Theatre Halloween Experience

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2020, 17:33  |  71   |   |   

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, is celebrating the spookiest time of the year by giving away 1,000 Private Watch Parties – putting big screams on the big screen this Halloween. The Private Watch Party giveaway begins Friday, Oct. 91 at 10:31 a.m. CT at www.cinemark.com or the Cinemark app.

A Cinemark Private Watch Party offers the opportunity to rent an entire auditorium for up to 20 guests to watch a film of their choice with the group of their choice. Standard pricing for a Private Watch Party begins at $99 with no minimum concession purchase.

“Private Watch Parties have quickly become a moviegoer favorite – offering customers an exclusively immersive cinematic experience with a group they trust,” said Wanda Gierhart-Fearing, Cinemark CMO. “In this ever-changing environment, Cinemark is happy to offer an alternative way to celebrate Halloween by bringing back some of the best movies for family fun or fright and giving away 1,000 Private Watch Parties.”

The Halloween Private Watch Party giveaway is no trick – moviegoers looking to grab this monster of a deal can do so beginning at 10:31 a.m. CT on Friday, Oct. 91 by going to their individual theatre page on the Cinemark website or app and selecting any Private Watch Party showtime for the day of Oct. 31. The first 1,000 individuals to check out with a Halloween Private Watch Party will do so for free.

For the occasion, Cinemark is bringing back all-time favorite Halloween movies that will provide everything from ghostly giggles to hair-raising horror, including Beetlejuice, Hocus Pocus, Coco, Nightmare Before Christmas, Halloween (2018), A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), The Addams Family (2019) and The Exorcist: The Version You’ve Never Seen Before (2000). Families are encouraged to come dressed for the celebration in their Halloween costumes.2

Moviegoers can treat themselves to scary good pricing on their favorite concessions including $5 large popcorn, $3.50 large fountain drink or ICEE and $2.50 candy. From Oct. 29 through Nov. 1, all candy will be buy-one-get-one free at the $2.50 price. Cinemark Movie Club members can save even more with their standard 20 percent discount on concessions.

Cinemark Fright Nights

For the most avid Halloween fans, Cinemark will also offer Cinemark Fright Nights throughout the month beginning on Oct. 2 with Beetlejuice and Hocus Pocus and continuing with Coco on Oct. 9; Nightmare Before Christmas and Halloween (2018) on Oct. 16; A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) and The Addams Family (2019) on Oct. 23; and, finally, The Exorcist: The Version You’ve Never Seen Before (2000) on Oct. 30.

Seite 1 von 2
Cinemark Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Timestream
U.S. Department of Energy Advances Nuclear Stockpile Research and Simulations with 4X More Powerful ...
Veolia Welcomes the Conclusions of the Board of Directors Held Today by Engie
Bloom Energy Announces Upcoming Investor Event
UBS and Banco do Brasil Launch UBS BB Investment Bank and Unveil the Firm’s Leadership Team
Amazon Transparency Launches in Japan, Australia
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and High Tide Announce Amended Terms on Sale of KushBar Assets to Halo
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.09.20
Cinemark Consistently Receives Overwhelmingly Positive Customer Feedback Following Reopening
02.09.20
Cinemark to Participate in September Virtual Investor Conferences