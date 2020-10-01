Cinemark to Give Away 1,000 Private Watch Parties for the Ultimate In-Theatre Halloween Experience

A Cinemark Private Watch Party offers the opportunity to rent an entire auditorium for up to 20 guests to watch a film of their choice with the group of their choice. Standard pricing for a Private Watch Party begins at $99 with no minimum concession purchase.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, is celebrating the spookiest time of the year by giving away 1,000 Private Watch Parties – putting big screams on the big screen this Halloween. The Private Watch Party giveaway begins Friday, Oct. 9 1 at 10:31 a.m. CT at www.cinemark.com or the Cinemark app.

“Private Watch Parties have quickly become a moviegoer favorite – offering customers an exclusively immersive cinematic experience with a group they trust,” said Wanda Gierhart-Fearing, Cinemark CMO. “In this ever-changing environment, Cinemark is happy to offer an alternative way to celebrate Halloween by bringing back some of the best movies for family fun or fright and giving away 1,000 Private Watch Parties.”

The Halloween Private Watch Party giveaway is no trick – moviegoers looking to grab this monster of a deal can do so beginning at 10:31 a.m. CT on Friday, Oct. 91 by going to their individual theatre page on the Cinemark website or app and selecting any Private Watch Party showtime for the day of Oct. 31. The first 1,000 individuals to check out with a Halloween Private Watch Party will do so for free.

For the occasion, Cinemark is bringing back all-time favorite Halloween movies that will provide everything from ghostly giggles to hair-raising horror, including Beetlejuice, Hocus Pocus, Coco, Nightmare Before Christmas, Halloween (2018), A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), The Addams Family (2019) and The Exorcist: The Version You’ve Never Seen Before (2000). Families are encouraged to come dressed for the celebration in their Halloween costumes.2

Moviegoers can treat themselves to scary good pricing on their favorite concessions including $5 large popcorn, $3.50 large fountain drink or ICEE and $2.50 candy. From Oct. 29 through Nov. 1, all candy will be buy-one-get-one free at the $2.50 price. Cinemark Movie Club members can save even more with their standard 20 percent discount on concessions.

Cinemark Fright Nights

For the most avid Halloween fans, Cinemark will also offer Cinemark Fright Nights throughout the month beginning on Oct. 2 with Beetlejuice and Hocus Pocus and continuing with Coco on Oct. 9; Nightmare Before Christmas and Halloween (2018) on Oct. 16; A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) and The Addams Family (2019) on Oct. 23; and, finally, The Exorcist: The Version You’ve Never Seen Before (2000) on Oct. 30.