American Renal Associates Enters Into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Nautic Partners

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) (“ARA” or the “Company”), a leading provider of outpatient dialysis services, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Innovative Renal Care, LLC (“IRC”), an affiliate of Nautic Partners, LLC (“Nautic”), a middle market private equity firm, in an all-cash transaction that values the Company at an aggregate enterprise valuation of approximately $853 million excluding non-controlling interest. Under the terms of the agreement, ARA shareholders will receive $11.50 per share in cash. This consideration represents an approximate premium of 66% to the Company’s closing price on October 1st, 2020.

“At ARA, we have created a unique platform for delivering superior quality care to patients by partnering with physicians around the country. This transaction recognizes the value of the Company and delivers a meaningful premium to shareholders,” said Joe Carlucci, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ARA. “I have decided to delay my previously announced retirement in order to guide the Company through this transaction and into its next stage. Nautic is a firm with significant healthcare expertise and we are excited by their support as we engage with members of the IRC team for the next chapter of our Company’s growth -- drawing on our deep relationships with our physician partners and our talented staff to continue providing excellent care to end-stage renal disease patients across the U.S. We also want to thank Centerbridge Partners for their thoughtful support over these past 10 years.”

Scott Hilinski, Managing Director at Nautic, said, “ARA has established itself as a leading provider of high-quality patient care for those suffering from end-stage renal disease. Since its founding, the Company has built a successful track record working with leading nephrologists around the country while staying focused on its Core Values.”

Dan Killeen, Principal at Nautic, added, “We are excited to bring together ARA management and IRC’s complementary team of executives as we look to support the Company in executing against its strategic plan built on a differentiated, patient-centric approach to the renal care market.”

The Board of Directors of ARA unanimously approved the agreement. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, as well as the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Centerbridge Partners has entered into a voting agreement pursuant to which it has agreed to vote in favor of the transaction.