 

Nimble Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Incyte to Discover Novel Peptide-Based Therapeutics

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2020, 18:00  |  24   |   |   

Nimble Therapeutics Inc. today announced the company has entered into a strategic collaboration with Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) to discover first-in-class peptide therapies across various disease areas.

“This is an important collaboration for both companies to discover novel peptide based therapeutics,” said Jigar Patel, Ph.D., CEO of Nimble Therapeutics. “We are excited to partner with Incyte, an organization with world-class drug discovery, development and commercialization capabilities, to ensure maximal patient impact across multiple disease indications.”

The collaboration will leverage Nimble’s proprietary peptide synthesis, screening and optimization platform, coupled with its high chemical diversity and integrated suite of assays to enable faster discovery and optimization of promising compounds for intracellular and extracellular targets.

Under the terms of the agreement, Nimble will receive an undisclosed upfront payment, reimbursement of certain research program costs and may become eligible for downstream milestone payments and royalties. Incyte has exclusive rights to develop and commercialize any peptides discovered under the collaboration, and an option to further expand the collaboration to include additional targets.

About Nimble Therapeutics

Nimble Therapeutics is bringing the power of parallel chemical synthesis to drug discovery. Nimble’s proprietary technology enables the rapid synthesis, screening and engineering of millions of scaffolded natural and modified macrocyclic peptidomimetics. Nimble has also developed a variety of biological assays that aid in the empirical screening and optimization of molecules with more favorable drug-like properties. The company is developing partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to leverage its technology across many therapeutic areas. For more information please see www.nimbletherapeutics.com.

Incyte Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Bristol Myers Squibb to Acquire MyoKardia for $13.1 Billion in Cash
Kosmos Energy Strengthens Liquidity Position With Closing of $200 Million Gulf of Mexico Facility
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results in September and Third Quarter of 2020
Trane Technologies and Synexis Introduce Innovative Technology that Reduces Microbe Spread in ...
CuriosityStream and Software Acquisition Group to Participate in SPACInsider Webinar Today, October ...
INTRUSION Launches Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
Biotech Report: BioFrontera (B8F) und Qiagen (QIA) klettern leicht, MorphoSys (MOR) rutschen ab
25.09.20
Biotech Report: Qiagen (QIA) und MorphoSys (MOR) zum Wochenschluss versöhnlich
24.09.20
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) unter Druck, Qiagen (QIA) behauptet
23.09.20
Biotech Report: Evotec (EVT) erholt, US-Sektor durchwachsen
22.09.20
Biotech Report: Qiagen (QIA) fester, Evotec (EVT) knapp im Plus
18.09.20
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) im schwachen Marktumfeld fest
18.09.20
Incyte meldet vielversprechende Ergebnisse der Phase-2-Studie mit Retifanlimab (INCMGA0012) bei Patienten mit zuvor behandeltem fortgeschrittenem Plattenepithelkarzinom des Analkanals
18.09.20
Incyte Announces Encouraging Results From Phase 2 Trial of Retifanlimab (INCMGA0012) in Patients With Previously Treated, Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Anal Canal
17.09.20
Incyte and MorphoSys to Host Investor Event to Discuss the Unmet Need and Global Opportunities for Tafasitamab in Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas
17.09.20
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und BioFrontera (B8F) fester

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.06.20
23
Incyte Corporation - The Next Step