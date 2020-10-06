 

F5 Introduces AI-Powered Solution That Blocks Fraud Missed by Existing Technologies and Improves Online Experiences for Users

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2020, 13:00  |  35   |   |   

F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV) today introduced Shape AI Fraud Engine (SAFE), a new SaaS solution that eliminates fraudulent online transactions that get past existing fraud tools. Leveraging Shape’s industry leading expertise, SAFE utilizes a battle-tested AI engine to evaluate each online transaction across a variety of telemetry, environmental, and behavioral signals to accurately understand user intent and block human fraudsters—before the fraud occurs.

Legacy fraud tools rely on weak data signals and static rules to try to catch increasingly clever fraudsters. Often, these tools can’t clearly determine if the user’s intent is good or bad, and resort to putting additional burden on good users to prove their legitimacy through hurdles like multi-factor authentication (MFA) challenges. The result: bad experiences for good users, as well as financial losses and frustration when fraudsters get by ineffective defenses.

In contrast, SAFE is a fully managed, AI-powered offering that stops fraudsters in real time, resulting in up to 90% less friction for known good users. As a fully managed service that can detect and block evolving threats, SAFE protects modern and traditional applications, helping organizations accelerate digital efforts and lessen the often-overwhelming workload on fraud teams.

The Impact of Modern Fraud

Businesses need a totally new approach to online fraud prevention. Most find they are still losing tens of millions of dollars annually to online fraud, despite a growing collection of fraud tools in their arsenal. Juniper Research estimates that online fraud losses—from sources including new applicant and account fraud, account takeover fraud, loyalty program fraud, and digital payments fraud—are projected to exceed $48 billion per year by 2023.

“The need for innovation in fraud prevention becomes more urgent when you factor in the accelerated shift to online channels driven by the current global health situation,” said Sumit Agarwal, Vice President, Analytic Products at F5, and co-founder of Shape. “We’re seeing fraudsters launch increasingly sophisticated attacks that take advantage of COVID-driven shifts and overall economic distress.”

SAFE overcomes today’s industry challenges in the following ways:

  • Stops fraud, faster: SAFE identifies fraudulent transactions along the entire user journey, from new account creation and login to checkout, send payment, and other actions. SAFE uses AI to accurately detect and block malicious intent, and has the intelligence to help applications scale and adapt performance, security, and other important services as needed. SAFE typically identifies twice as much fraud per month when compared to other current fraud tools. One large North American bank detected 250% more account takeover fraud in 60 days with SAFE than with their existing tools, resulting in the elimination of an additional $10M in fraud losses per year.
  • Reduces friction for real customers: Fear of fraud can cause organizations and application owners to impose friction on legitimate users because their existing fraud tools can’t accurately distinguish real customers from fraudsters. Through a combination of proprietary telemetry and advanced AI, SAFE significantly reduces friction on legitimate activity by safely removing MFA challenges for known good users.
  • Increases effectiveness of fraud teams: SAFE actively blocks fraud without the need for fraud teams to write or maintain rules, and is delivered as a fully managed service, with ongoing tuning done by Shape fraud experts. In addition, by stopping fraud at the application perimeter, SAFE reduces the amount of time and resources fraud teams have to expend on manual investigations. For one customer, SAFE identified that 67% of fraud cases could be safely blocked instead of investigated. For another, SAFE identified 33,000 malicious transactions in a six-week period that could be blocked instead of investigated.

Leveraging the Power of the Shape Network

Seite 1 von 2
F5 Networks Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
FDA Grants GlycoMimetics Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Rivipansel for Treatment of Sickle ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Aurora ...
AKKA Strengthens Its Shareholders' Equity Through a €200M Reserved Capital Increase
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) on Behalf of ...
Veolia Acquires 29.9% of Suez’s Capital from Engie and Confirms Its Intention to Acquire Control
The Kraft Heinz Company to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 29, 2020
Fired Amazon Employee Arrested After Amazon Reported Him to Federal Bureau of Investigation
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.09.20
F5 Appoints Elizabeth Buse to Board of Directors