 

Polaris Raises the Bar Again With the New GENERAL XP 1000 Factory Custom Edition

Since its introduction in 2015, Polaris GENERAL has established itself as the leader of the crossover segment. With its unstoppable performance, unmatched comfort and unrivaled versatility, GENERAL is the ultimate vehicle for off-road adventurers. Further elevating its No.1-selling crossover side-by-side lineup, Polaris today introduced the new GENERAL XP 1000 Factory Custom Edition. Available in two- and four-seat models, the limited-release Factory Custom Edition adds more style, capability and tech for riders looking to take their off-road adventure to another level.

“With the GENERAL XP 1000 Factory Custom Edition, we wanted to deliver an off-road experience that can typically only be found with a full-blown custom vehicle,” said Steven Menneto, President of Polaris Off Road. “This product is another example of our relentless effort to apply direct feedback from our riders to deliver the best vehicles, push the industry forward and, ultimately, elevate the off-road lifestyle.”

Every detail of the new Factory Custom Edition has been purposefully designed to deliver an exclusive, decked-out ride that’s ready to go the second it hits the dirt. Polaris started by giving the limited-edition GENERAL XP 1000 signature looks that are sure to stand out on the trail. It features a premium Matte Titanium Metallic finish and is wrapped in Polaris Blue and Carbon Fiber graphics. Components such as the front bumper, suspension control arms and springs have been powder-coated in Polaris Blue for an even more custom look. The exclusive touches are also carried through the interior with the finest attention to detail. Signature, embroidered badging and color-matched piping have been added to the comfortable, contoured seats, and a new, race-inspired steering wheel features premium, semi-perforated material and contrast stitching.

Anchored by the elite performance and off-road capability of the GENERAL XP 1000, with its 64-inch stance, sport chassis and best-in-class suspension, the Factory Custom Edition enables riders to attack every corner and tackle the toughest trails on the way to their favorite destination. On the ground, meaty 30-inch Pro Armor Crawler tires are wrapped around new Pro Armor HEXLR wheels. The wheels feature color-matched beadlock rings that both look good and keep the tire securely on the wheel when running lower tire pressures for increased traction, allowing riders to confidently take on more technical terrain. Polaris also added a new blacked-out, high-output 11-inch Pro Armor light bar to the front bumper, providing maximum visibility to keep the ride going long after the sun goes down.

