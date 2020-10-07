Kinross to host presentation regarding three-year guidance and additional opportunities in portfolio on October 20, 2020

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) will host a presentation and question and answer session on October 20, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET to discuss operational details regarding the Company’s recently announced three-year guidance and additional opportunities in its portfolio.



The call-in numbers are as follows: