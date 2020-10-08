HanesBrands Announces 2030 Global Sustainability Goals Focused on People, Planet and Product
HanesBrands, a socially responsible leading global marketer of everyday basic apparel, today announced new, wide-ranging 2030 global sustainability goals that include a commitment to setting science-based environmental targets, a goal of improving the lives of at least 10 million people, and addressing the use of plastics and sustainable raw materials in products and packaging.
The goals were launched via a new sustainability website, www.HBISustains.com, designed to increase company transparency and reporting on key metrics, including diversity, human rights benchmarks and risk assessments for investors.
The company’s efforts, which build upon its long-term success in ethical workplace practices, community building, energy and carbon emissions reduction and environmental sustainability, are being developed in alignment with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. The 17 U.N. SDGs address global challenges such as poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, good health and decent work.
Key highlights of the company’s 2030 global sustainability goals include:
- People: By 2030, HanesBrands will improve the lives of at least 10 million people through health and wellness programs, diversity and inclusion initiatives, improved workplace quality, and philanthropic efforts that improve local communities.
- Planet: By 2030, HanesBrands will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 25% to align with science-based targets, reduce water use by 25%, use 100% renewable electricity in company-owned operations, and bring landfill waste to zero.
- Product: At an even quicker pace, HanesBrands will eliminate all single-use plastics and reduce packaging weight by 25% while also moving to 100% recycled polyester and sustainably sourced cotton.
“Our 2030 global sustainability goals across all three people, planet and product platforms expand our efforts to address key challenges that will make the world a more comfortable, livable and inclusive place,” said HanesBrands CEO Stephen B. Bratspies. “As a global industry leader, HanesBrands has an opportunity to make a greater impact through our workplace practices, environmental stewardship and community building initiatives. We’re ramping up our efforts to pursue ambitious goals that will connect our strategies with the global priorities of the U.N. SDGs to improve the lives of people, protect the planet and ensure world-class sustainable products.”
