HanesBrands Announces 2030 Global Sustainability Goals Focused on People, Planet and Product

HanesBrands, a socially responsible leading global marketer of everyday basic apparel, today announced new, wide-ranging 2030 global sustainability goals that include a commitment to setting science-based environmental targets, a goal of improving the lives of at least 10 million people, and addressing the use of plastics and sustainable raw materials in products and packaging.

The goals were launched via a new sustainability website, www.HBISustains.com, designed to increase company transparency and reporting on key metrics, including diversity, human rights benchmarks and risk assessments for investors.