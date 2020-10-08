 

OnRamp Bio and NanoString Announce Global Availability of ROSALIND for nCounter Users

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, and OnRamp Bioinformatics, a provider of cloud-based genomic analysis tools, today announced a key milestone in their partnership to develop new analysis tools to accelerate research on NanoString’s nCounter Analysis System. After successful completion of an Early Access Program announced in May, the parties are expanding access to new analysis capabilities to all nCounter users. The new analysis functionality is built into ROSALIND, OnRamp’s cloud-based analysis platform that facilitates data visualization, exploration and collaboration. NanoString will support ROSALIND as a preferred analysis solution for nCounter data and make it broadly available to users of the nCounter Analysis System.

NanoSting now offers global access to ROSALIND for all nCounter users as a preferred analysis solution for nCounter data. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“ROSALIND is an excellent complement to the nCounter System,” said Chad Brown, SVP of Sales and Marketing at NanoString. “nCounter enables data production faster and easier than other technologies on the market and ROSALIND enables users to extract insights from their data faster and easier. The combination of these technologies should decrease the time from sample to insight for our users.”

ROSALIND is a cloud platform that connects researchers to differential expression and pathway exploration in a highly collaborative environment. It enables users without formal bioinformatics training to explore their data deeply and extract meaningful insights rapidly. In addition to a streamlined, interactive user interface, ROSALIND enables researchers to compare across datasets and share insights with colleagues.

“We are very excited to open up ROSALIND to the full nCounter user base and help users complete their studies faster,” said Tim Wesselman, CEO of OnRamp Bio. “Never before has team-science and speed to result been more important, and the combination of nCounter, ROSALIND, and NanoString’s customer base of world-class researchers sets the stage for many exciting discoveries to come.”

To learn more about ROSALIND for nCounter visit https://www.onramp.bio/nanostring or join our 11/12 webinar where nCounter customer Canopy Biosciences demonstrates their use of ROSALIND to streamline analysis pipelines: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2751510/D38AA54EE13D1576634F2F88F32F6BCA

About NanoString Technologies, Inc.

NanoString Technologies is a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research. The company’s nCounter Analysis System is used in life sciences research and has been cited in more than 3,300 peer-reviewed publications. The nCounter Analysis System offers a cost-effective way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision, facilitating a wide variety of basic research and translational medicine applications, including biomarker discovery and validation.

For more information, please visit www.nanostring.com.

NanoString, NanoString Technologies, the NanoString logo, GeoMx, and nCounter are trademarks or registered trademarks of NanoString Technologies, Inc. in various jurisdictions.

About OnRamp BioInformatics, Inc.

OnRamp Bio is the San Diego genomics company that develops and maintains the ROSALIND Discovery and Collaboration Platform designed specifically for Biologists and Life Science Researchers. By simplifying the complexity of bioinformatics and empowering scientists to directly interpret their datasets, ROSALIND focuses on time savings, accuracy and consistency in the analysis of multi-omic data. OnRamp Bio was recognized as Best of Show at BioIT World and has been cited as a best practice for bioinformatics by Expert Review of Molecular Diagnostic. ROSALIND is globally deployed and trusted by leading pharma, biotech and research institutions as a preferred platform for scientific discovery and collaboration.

For more information, please visit www.onramp.bio

ROSALIND is a registered trademark of OnRamp BioInformatics, Inc.

